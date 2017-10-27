Signal mountain Haunted Barn

Signal Mountain's ONLY Haunted Barn---Come be terrified at our haunted barn that takes you unguided at first through the haunted trail...if you make it that far you will meet your guide and embark on a journey through an asylum that will play on your deepest fears...12+ encouraged for 10/27 (concessions available and can pre purchase tickets for a discount) ALL ages welcome--if you dare.... on 10/28 come early & stay stay for our halloween festival with beer garden, wine, college football on the big screen, inflatables for the kids food trucks and more...This event is the highlight of fall!