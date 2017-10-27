Signal Mountain's ONLY Haunted Barn---Come be terrified at our haunted barn that takes you unguided at first through the haunted trail...if you make it that far you will meet your guide and embark on a journey through an asylum that will play on your deepest fears...12+ encouraged for 10/27 (concessions available and can pre purchase tickets for a discount) ALL ages welcome--if you dare.... on 10/28 come early & stay stay for our halloween festival with beer garden, wine, college football on the big screen, inflatables for the kids food trucks and more...This event is the highlight of fall!
Signal mountain Haunted Barn
McCoy Farm & Gardens 1715 anderson pike, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
McCoy Farm & Gardens 1715 anderson pike, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377 View Map
This & That
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOriginal Paintings by Melissa Gates
-
-
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
This & ThatPatriot Day Weekend Celebration
-
This & ThatRailfest
-
This & ThatChattanooga Mini Maker Faire
Sunday
-
This & ThatPatriot Day Weekend Celebration
-
This & ThatRailfest
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrian Ashley Jones
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Lone Mountain Band
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Talks & ReadingsSunflowers & Relatives
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Art & ExhibitionsEssentials of Paper
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicEyehategod, Mountain of Wizard
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Food & DrinkEat Green for Tennessee
-
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Battle – Round One