"Bye Bye Birdie"

The Signal Mountain Playhouse will present “Bye Bye Birdie,” a great musical comedy featuring the 1950’s era, on July 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31 at 8 pm. This’ll be a great opportunity to be outside for this rousing production. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Plan to bring a lawn chair, which will be placed safely apart from others.

The location is the Playhouse amphitheater, which is on the corner or Rolling Way and James Boulevard on the mountain. The official address is 1104 James Boulevard.

The story, taking place in the late 1950’s, revolves around a famous young rock and roll singer, Conway Birdie, who has been drafted into the Army and will award one of his fan club girls with “One Last Kiss” before he deploys. Birdie and his entourage arrive in a town where the everyone is crazy about the singer, especially his very active fan club. Events unfold from there in a hilarious way with music that has lasted the years, including “One Last Kiss,” “Put on a Happy Face,” “Kids,” “Got a Lot of Livin’ to Do,” “One Boy,” and others.

Tickets are sold at the door on evenings of performances and are $5 for children 12 and under and $15 for all others. The Playhouse accepts cash or checks only, please. Curtain is at 8 pm, but the box office opens at 6 pm for those who wish to place lawn chairs early.

Directing is Allan Ledford with Lindsay Fussell choreographing. Marcia Smith is accompanying, and Nicholas Hartline is conducting the Playhouse Orchestra, which will follow all COVID-19 guidelines for bands and orchestras.

For more information, go to smph.org, the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook; signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com, or call (423)763-7319.