SIgnal Mountain Zombie Run & Halloween Fest

The APOCALYPSE is coming! Don't miss this epic opportunity to participate in Signal Mountain's second annual 5k Zombie Trail Run, 1 mile "not so scary" fun run & Halloween Festival. This is NO ordinary run. The Zombie run will include a 5k trail run with zombies ready to grab your flags off your flag belt! If you finish with a flag you are a “survivor” if not, you are “infested” costumes ENCOURAGED !!!

WHAT: RUN for your life…Then enjoy the festival & HAUNTED BARN

WHEN: October 28, 2017

WHERE: McCoy Farm and Gardens 1715 Anderson Pike, Signal Mountain TN

START: 1 mile 5:00 | Zombie 5k 5:30 | Awards 6:30

COST: $30 per runner until October 17th and $35 race day

*Early registration ends 10/17 to be guaranteed a T-shirt, *First 300 registrants guaranteed flags

Additional flags available for $5 (2 flags)at checkout

PACKET PICKUP: race registration available at each packet pick up location.

Fleet Feet: 10/26 from 10:30-2:30 (307 Manufacturers Rd. Chattanooga)

Pruetts Grocery Store: 10/27 2:00-6:00 (1210 Taft HWY, Signal Mtn)

SHUTTLE: begins at 4pm with continuous pick up at Walden Commons, Berkshire Hathaway/Subway parking lot and Pruetts Grocery.

FESTIVAL: FUN FOR ALL AGES 5:00-10:30

SIGNAL’S ONLY HAUNTED BARN is also on Friday, 10/27 with increased scare factor!

Human inflatable foosball, smashing pumpkin baseball, human wrecking ball, bounce house, bungee/jousting maze, bounce houses for little tykes too

Face painting, pumpkin painting, pie in the face, carnival games, Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown outdoor movie for FREE

Concessions, Chick-a-Nooga, Grill Cheese Emergency, Beer Garden and Wine Vineyard, DJ, football games on a big screen for adults in the Pavilion!

FESTIVAL TICKETS: available on-site so do not forget to bring CASH. Tickets $1 each (booths range $1-$10) UNLIMITED festival arm bands available for $40 until Oct. 27th and $50 day of event (haunted barn, concessions, food trucks excluded)