Join us on Saturday, December 2nd for our annual Christmas Open House!

Cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa while you walk through the winter woodland, be inspired by Summerfield Studios and take home your own floral arrangement, find unique christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, craft your own ornament or wreath after taking a ride in santa's sleigh. Holiday games, twinkling lights, and much more!

Bring the whole family and be merry with us December 2nd.