Signal's Got Talent

Spend a Saturday evening outdoors at the Signal Mountain Playhouse and enjoy entertainment by your local friends and neighbors. The show starts at 6:30 pm (gates open at 6:00) September 14. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 students, kids 5 and under are free. Concessions include pizza, popcorn, candy, and drinks. Bring a chair! Want to perform? Email AngieLandrum@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the renovation of Signal Mountain Elementary (MACC). For more information visit SMEfund.org.