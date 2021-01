Signing with DC and Dark Horse artist Tom Nguyen

Tom Nguyen is a comic artist who has worked on major titles such as Batman, Green Lantern, JLA, and Superman: The Man of Steel among others. Tom is taking sketch commissions in advance. You can reach out to him via Facebook to arrange a pickup. We will have comics and other items on hand day of.

Join our Infinity Flux family as we welcome Tom January 30th!