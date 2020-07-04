Silent Auction To Benefit I Can't Breath CHA

Here at Barley, we value diversity. This Independence Day we'd like to invite you to join us for an event that celebrates independence for ALL. We will be hosting a silent auction and raffle, in which all proceeds will go to benefit I Can’t Breathe Cha.

Come snag a beverage and peruse this immaculate collection of local art, photography, food merchants, and more! Lets love on this non profit today. We know you're about it, and so are we.

Participating Vendors Include:

*Face Masks Encouraged*