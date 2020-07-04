Silent Auction To Benefit I Can't Breath CHA
Here at Barley, we value diversity. This Independence Day we'd like to invite you to join us for an event that celebrates independence for ALL. We will be hosting a silent auction and raffle, in which all proceeds will go to benefit I Can’t Breathe Cha.
Come snag a beverage and peruse this immaculate collection of local art, photography, food merchants, and more! Lets love on this non profit today. We know you're about it, and so are we.
Participating Vendors Include:
- Feral Grandmother Artistry
- Jamie Jameson Artistry
- Rob Winslow Photography
- Briana Curtis Artistry
- Robert Schoolfield Artistry
- Makayla Hullender Artistry
- Kay Smokes Artistry
- Final Girl Vegan Food
- Sluggo's Vegan Cafe
- The Bitter Alibi
- The Daily Ration
- Exile Off Main Street
- Lon Eldridge
- Rashelle Renae Macrame
- Tanner Morrison Photography
- Local Juice
*Face Masks Encouraged*