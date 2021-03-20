Silent Party Chattanooga
Silent Party - 90s edition! Grab a headset and switch between DJs (you can pay at the door).
Kitchen and cocktail bar open.
to
Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
