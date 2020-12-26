Silent Party

Silent Party (Naughty or Nice Edition) at Fountainhead Taproom

Games, 60 beverages on tap, food made to order!

New Venue, Same Great Vibe, Full bar

21 + To enter

3 DJs, 3 Channels;

Safety is our top priority!

We’ve taken the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our patrons.

Mask Required

All headphones are sanitized before and after each use.

Each patron receives sanitizing wipes.

Disposable earphones covers.

Location: @ Fountainhead Taproom

(1617 Rossville Ave, E Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408}

Celebrating Life, Girls Night out, or just having fun with friends.

This event will sell out!

How does it work?

When you get your headphones you can tune into three different DJ's. Want to switch the vibe from DJ 1 and change the music? Just press the button to listen to new music and catch vibe of one of the other two DJ's! You control the music and your vibe! Colored LED lights lets you know what your friends are listening to. It's fun to be part of the party now go ahead heighten your experience as you watch, listen, sing, and dance together! Meanwhile, a DJ competition rages to get you to listen to their respective color! The DJs will be spinning your fave Hip-Hop, Pop, R&B, Reggae & Top 40 Hits.

Is there an ID requirement?

You must be 21 and have a valid state issued ID to participate at this event.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silent-party-naughty-or-nice-edition-christmas-weekend-tickets-132888606399