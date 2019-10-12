This October, the Covenant College Theatre Department presents the story of Henrietta Leavitt, a young woman who defied early twentieth century expectations and sought out the exceptional. In Silent Sky, Henrietta, an ambitious young woman, accepts a job at Harvard Observatory. Upon arrival, she is anxious to use the telescope to probe her unanswered questions about the distance of the stars, and where the earth’s place is in the universe. Unfortunately, being a woman, she is barred from using the telescope. Instead she is employed as a “computer,” one of the girls instructed to chart the stars facilitating her employer’s research. Henrietta becomes so wrapped up in her work that she neglects Margaret, her sister, and Peter Shaw, a colleague vying for her attention.

Sophomore Cara Smole, director of Silent Sky, states, “In Henrietta’s search to answer the literal question, where are we in the universe, she discovers how meaning comes from something far outside of ourselves.” Henrietta refusal to abandon her search for knowledge in the face of opposition, laid the foundation for others to understand the vastness of our universe.

Atlanta-born playwright, Lauren Gunderson, is currently the most produced living American playwright. She often writes about women, particularly overlooked female scientists. In Silent Sky, she has given us a story about Henrietta’s achievements as well as those of her mentors, Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming, accomplished astronomers in their own right. This recognition of their achievements and supportive relationships contributed to Smole’s admiration for and desire to direct the play.

Silent Sky, will be performed in Sanderson Auditorium at Covenant College, 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia, October 4, 5, 10 and 11 at 8:00 p.m. and October 12 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a faculty discussion panel following the matinee performance on the 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at covenant.edu/theatre for $10 for general admission, and $7 for seniors, students and Covenant employees. To reserve tickets, contact the box office at boxoffice@covenant.edu or 706-419-1051.