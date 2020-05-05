Silver Linings - Pre-release Listening Party

The days of sitting down and listening to an album as a whole are rare. We'd like to present this opportunity to share an experience together.

We live in an era of "Singles" and "Playlists". We've designed this album to be heard from start to finish, the way that many of the albums that have influenced me have impacted me are in structure.

Since we can't really have an album release show, Gemini Productions LLC, Mickey Reid will be presenting the album along with an awesome visual experience. Please join us for this experience as the wonderful people who we're a part of the making of this album join in too and share in their experiences in making this record.

Share with us what you think of "Silver Linings" in real time via the live-stream. We love you and look forward to sharing this experience with you.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/3059961607393642/