Silverpoint Drawing

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This 5-week workshop delves into the mysterious Renaissance drawing medium of silverpoint.  Silverpoint is a highly detail-oriented and delicate art form.  Many people love DaVinci’s drawings for their precision and gentle touch, not realizing that they are executed in this unique medium.  Pure silver wire is dragged over a prepared ground leaving marks akin to graphite.  But these marks are literally silver and the drawings tarnish beautifully over time. 

Students will learn how to apply different grounds to a variety of substrates and how to tint these grounds if desired.  They will learn how to construct a silverpoint drawing from live portrait models and still life.  Students will also learn a brief history of the medium, applicable techniques, and how to heighten drawings with gouache and egg tempera.  A portrait model will be provided for the workshop.  All levels are welcome!

