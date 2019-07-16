Simon Tam: An Evening of Music and Discussion

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Simon Tam is an author, musician, activist, and troublemaker. Tam is best known as the founder and bassist of The Slants, the world’s first and only all-Asian American dance rock band. Tam has been a keynote speaker, performer, and presenter at TEDx, SXSW, Comic-Con, The Department of Defense, Stanford University, and over 1,200 events across four continents. In 2019, he published his memoir, “Slanted: How an Asian American Troublemaker Took on the Supreme Court.”

In 2016, Simon joined President Barack Obama, George Takei, Jeremy Lin, and other celebrities in the #ActToChange campaign to fight bullying. He recently helped expand civil liberties through winning a unanimous victory at the Supreme Court of the United States for a landmark case, Matal v. Tam, in 2017. He has received many accolades for his work, including: The Mark T. Banner award from the American Bar Association, the Hugh M Hefner First Amendment Award, Milestone Case of the Year from Managing IP Magazine, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ovation Gala, and Distinguished Alum Award from Marylhurst University.

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
