Simple Summer Salads

Salads have evolved in recent years, from plain lettuce topped with a store bought dressing to delightful combinations of greens, roasted vegetables, beans, and seeds tossed with beautiful homemade dressings. Salads are a wonderful way to add more plant based foods into your diet, and they are a refreshing meal, especially in the summer months. Beans are high in protein, fiber, and iron - adding fresh herbs and vegetables give you the phytonutrients and immune boosting benefits we need, now more than ever !! Not only will we be preparing some beautiful seasonal salads you can serve as a meal, you will be gaining the knowledge and confidence to create more varieties in your own kitchen!

Salads we will make are as follows:

Southwest Quinoa & Black Bean Salad with Roasted Corn

Colorful Mung Bean Salad with Lemon Zest

Additional Dressings : Mandarin Orange and Herb Vinaigrette and Stone Fruit and Basil Dressing

Please note: masks are encouraged, but not required. This class is hands-on and the meals are gluten free, dairy free and vegan.

About the teacher:

Diane Hoch is a Certified Nutritional Health Counselor and Natural Food Chef who counsels clients and students on their journey to vibrant health. Her expertise lies in empowering people to find the connection between the foods we eat and how it effects our overall health and well being. Diane is the CEO & Founder of The Food Evolution, a cooking and nutrition center located in Rockland County, NY. Since 2010 The Food Evolution has been offering classes designed to teach people to prepare delicious and nutritious “whole foods” for themselves and their families. It is also inclusive of her private practice for Nutritional Counseling and Corporate Wellbeing Programs. Diane earned her certification from Columbia Teacher’s College and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in NYC. Her education provided extensive training for an integrative approach to nutrition based on bio-individuality. Not only does Diane teach cooking classes privately, she offers them in Corporate Kitchens and as a Guest Chef at many venues across the country including Spas (The Lodge at Woodloch) and Health and Wellness seminars (The Employer Healthcare and Benefits Congress. Her online cooking videos are featured on LivStrong and EHow, and can also be found on her own website www.thefoodevolution.com.