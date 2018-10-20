Simplifying the Still Life with Timur Akhriev

This two-day still-life painting workshop will focus on composition and methods for approaching complex subject matter. Timur will set up still-lifes with many different patterned and richly colored objects, interesting teapots, and objects with reflective surfaces.

He will show students how to identify larges shapes of the composition quickly and to establish the underlying structure of the painting. This will challenge the student to look for the pattern of light and tone in the painting before concentrating on details.

There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Feel free to bring your own lunch or enjoy plenty of dining options nearby. For those traveling from out of town, please let us know if you need accommodation recommendations and we will be happy to help!