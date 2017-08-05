Singer/ Songwriter Amber Fults

Adelle’s Creperie 400 East Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us at Adelle's Creperie on August 5th from 11-1 for crepes and a live performance from singer/ songwriter, Amber Fults!

Adelle's Creperie 400 East Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
