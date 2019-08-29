Singer Songwriter Competition at Gate 11 Distillery

Win 2 paid gigs at Gate 11 Distillery
Signups at 7 with a limit of 20 performers so get there early.
Order chosen at random.
Perform 2 songs
Judges panel will pick the winner
Audience reaction is taken into consideration so bring your friends.
Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
