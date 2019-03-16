Singles Shamrock Social

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Singles dance hosted by Chattanooga USA Dance! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your friends and make some new ones! You don’t need any dance experience, a partner, or to be Irish. Singles of all ages are welcome! Come have fantastic time!

When: Saturday, March 16, 2019

7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist Church

4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost: $10.00

Cash or Check ONLY

Admission includes dancing and light refreshments.

For more information:

Website: chattanoogausadance.com

Email: chattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
