Singles Shamrock Social

Singles dance hosted by Chattanooga USA Dance! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your friends and make some new ones! You don’t need any dance experience, a partner, or to be Irish. Singles of all ages are welcome! Come have fantastic time!
When: Saturday, March 16, 2019
7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Where: Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist Church
4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Cost: $10.00
Cash or Check ONLY
Admission includes dancing and light refreshments.
For more information:
Website: chattanoogausadance.com
Email: chattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com
Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance