Amber Fults

Sips, dips and live music on the patio! Celebrate the half-way point in the week with $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine.

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for wine night. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber! We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.