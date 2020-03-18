Gino Fanelli

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

1885 Grill favorite, Gino Fanelli grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter, make him a must see artist.

Enjoy Gino’s music alongside $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $5 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, and half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
4234853050
