1885 Grill favorite, Gino Fanelli grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter, make him a must see artist.

Enjoy Gino’s music alongside $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $5 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, and half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.