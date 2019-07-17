Stellar Jay

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for sips, dips and live music by Stellar Jay on the patio. Our Wine Night specials include $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus, along with $15-$25 select bottles of wine.

Stellar Jay is a Chattanooga based folk rock band, playing everything Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and CCR to present day hits. From covers to original music, they perform songs of revenge, lost love, pirates, war and traveling. You won’t want to miss this performance filled with deep sound and emotion.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
