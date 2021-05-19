Matt Downer

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Matt Downer

Sips, dips and Old Time Traveler Matt Downer on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio… that’s how we do Wednesdays. Celebrate the half way point in the week with $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine.

Growing up on Sand Mountain in Alabama, Old Time Traveler Matt Downer learned to play from his grandfather and other musicians in the area. Matt’s music takes you on a trip back in time to the “good old days” of early American music. He’s played at Rock City, Tivoli Theatre, Nightfall, Riverbend and the International Stringband festival alongside artists like Carolina Chocolate Drops, Pokey Lafarge, Jack Rose, Michael Hurley and Norman Blake.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Matt Downer - 2021-05-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matt Downer - 2021-05-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matt Downer - 2021-05-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matt Downer - 2021-05-19 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 15, 2021

Tuesday

March 16, 2021

Wednesday

March 17, 2021

Thursday

March 18, 2021

Friday

March 19, 2021

Saturday

March 20, 2021

Sunday

March 21, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours