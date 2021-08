Melissa Ellis

Join us for Sips and Dips along with live music from Melissa Ellis. Enjoy $3 house chardonnay and cabernet, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.

Jazzy, snazzy and a whole lotta fire, Melissa’s voices is virtually unmatched. She plays an unforgettable blend of blues, jazz and blue-eyed soul with a charming southern accent. Don’t miss an evening of soul and sips!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.