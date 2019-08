Webb will be providing the soundtrack on the patio of 1885 Grill in scenic St. Elmo for Wine Night. In addition to your favorite dishes, we will also feature $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus, and $15-25 select bottles of wine.

Join us for a sips and dips while enjoying Webb Barringer on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.