Celebrate the best side of the week with sips and dips on the 1885 Grill St. Elmo patio! Enjoy $3 House Cabernet and Chardonnay, $5 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, along with half price bottles of wine while listening to Stephen Busie on the patio.

The Dalton native is influenced musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles, he is a fusion of blues, soul and rock. Join us on the patio for a Sangria Flight and some great music!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.