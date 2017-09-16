The Chattanooga Radio Control Club will hold it’s 6th annual Siskin Air Show on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 2pm at Summit Field in Ooltewah.

The annual event welcomes families for a day of fun and excitement as club members put on an incredible air show including radio controlled planes, high performance jets, helicopters, quadcopters, and more.

Guests will be amazed as giant-scale aerobatics perform gravity defying stunts, warbirds take to the skies, and turbine powered jets roar past at speeds up to 170 mph. Kids and adults can also then take their turn flying a radio controlled plane alongside a club member in the buddy box.

“We are excited to partner with Siskin Children’s Institute for our 6th annual air show supporting children with special needs and their families. It’s always fun introducing a new generation of kids to the hobby of flying radio controlled planes,” says club member and event organizer, Tony Bosco.

Bring the whole family! Admission is $10 per carload. Snacks and drinks will be available on-site. Summit Field is located at 4223 Old Woodland Drive. Please plan to bring cash for this event, as we are unable to accept credit cards.

Learn more about the Chattanooga Radio Control Club at crccflyer.org

For more information about Siskin Children’s Institute visit, siskin.org

Follow us on facebook and twitter for timely event updates:

Facebook/siskin.chattanooga | Twitter/siskinchildren