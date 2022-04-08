Think Different! featuring Duncan Wardle

× Expand n/a Copy of Facebook/Instagram Story-Think Different! (Instagram Post) Duncan Wardle, former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney

Hear from Duncan Wardle, former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney and ignite your team culture at this breakfast and networking event while supporting the services provided at Siskin Children’s Institute.

As Head of Innovation & Creativity at Disney, Duncan helped teams at Disney Parks, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, Imagineering and Animation to innovate, creating magical new storylines and amazing experiences for consumers around the globe. He now brings his Disney experience to audiences around the world, delivering a series of keynotes, masterclasses, and ideation forums, that help people capture unlikely connections, leading to both disruptive thinking and revolutionary ideas.

Siskin Children's Institute provides medical and therapy services for children with special needs and community resources for their families. Our 70+ year legacy in Chattanooga is not just around providing the care these kids need, but also around pushing the limits to try new things, around innovation.

Check out our sponsorship opportunities, including a private q&a with Duncan! Questions? Contact steffanie.altman@siskin.org.