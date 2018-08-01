Sister Hazel

Platinum-selling group, Sister Hazel, will be bringing their “Roll on Bye” 2018 tour to play Songbirds South Stage in Chattanooga, TN Wednesday, August 1.

Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like “Roll on Bye” and “You Won’t See Me Again,” as well as popular fan favorites like, “All For You.”

A limited number of exclusive VIP Experiences will also be available for sale. These packages include access to a Sister Hazel pre-show event, extensive Q & A session with the band, limited-edition merchandise, and much more.

Please check out http://sisterhazelvip.com for the latest information. Show starts at 9pm and tickets are $22. For additional information visit https://events.songbirds.rocks/event/sister-hazel.

For more information on Sister Hazel visit http://www.sisterhazel.com. Follow Sister Hazel @SisterHazelBand, Instagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. **Add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists!

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
