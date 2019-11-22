Sistren

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

These girls can SING. They have each spent years being the only girl in a band full of guys. They still do that (and do it very well). But, put them together and a whole new, powerful force takes shape.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
