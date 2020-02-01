Rock, blues, country
Six Shooter
Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Hwy. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Monday
-
Education & LearningValues & Defining Your Lane
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & Readings Theater & DanceShakespeare 2020 Project - Chattanooga
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningGoals and Vision for 2020
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersColor Chattanooga Pink! at Area 61 Gallery
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Education & LearningImprov at Work
-
Education & LearningGet Started Making Helpful Videos
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAn Evening with Joe Robinson
Thursday
-
Education & Learning Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsHuman Trafficking Training
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Education & Learning Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsHuman Trafficking Training
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Friday
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Quilling
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery at Blackwell Winter Show
-
Comedy Talks & ReadingsBrent Forrester's Comedy Knowledge Drop
-
Theater & DanceAugust Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean"
-
Concerts & Live MusicFranki Valli & The Four Seasons
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Carrington
-
Saturday
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkA Cold One Beerfest
-
-
Education & LearningCozy Tee Embroidery
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Black Jacket Symphony
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceAugust Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean"
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonthly Jazz Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicSouthern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra