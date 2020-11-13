Six Shooter

Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Hwy. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Six Shooter

Six Shooter consists of diverse & experienced musicians, Robbie Taylor, Jimmy Wilborne, Freddie Lee, Lawerence Wilborne, Kdog & serves up classic & southern rock, blues, country & more.

Concerts & Live Music
