× Expand The Chattery Skincare 101

Skincare 101

Social distancing is the perfect time to think about skincare!

Learn all about what skincare products are right for your skin, what ingredients to look for and avoid, and what your morning and evening skincare routine should be!

You'll also receive a fun DIY mask recipe to try out!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skincare-101-online-class-tickets-111483778984

About the teacher:

Shaina Ramsey is a local Aveda-trained hair and makeup artist. She has been published in local sources such as CityScope Magazine, The Scout Guide, and Chatter Magazine, along with Equally Wed, Aveda, & more. She founded the nonprofit, Cuts for Change, which provides free hair services and hygiene products to the under-served community. She is a Chattanooga native and can be found chasing her two sons, Luke & Ezra, around town.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.