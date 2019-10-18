Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies

Skip Frontz Jr. began his career as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter at age 13 and playing live at 17. After joining the United States Navy in 2002, he continued composing and working with multiple bands until his service ended. After that, music was the only thing that mattered.

In 2009, he relocated to Austin, TX to tour with world renowned artists, learning from the most advanced players in the Lone Star State. The last few years have been spent burning miles around the world and has no intentions of stopping. If there are white lines in the middle, you’ll find him in there playing his brand of Rock n’ Roll, blending multiple genres while still painting a series of pictures with his rapid fire, yet story- like lyrics that will keep your hips a shakin’ and your body quakin’.