Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies

to Google Calendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00 iCalendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Skip Frontz Jr. began his career as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter at age 13 and playing live at 17. After joining the United States Navy in 2002, he continued composing and working with multiple bands until his service ended. After that, music was the only thing that mattered.

In 2009, he relocated to Austin, TX to tour with world renowned artists, learning from the most advanced players in the Lone Star State. The last few years have been spent burning miles around the world and has no intentions of stopping. If there are white lines in the middle, you’ll find him in there playing his brand of Rock n’ Roll, blending multiple genres while still painting a series of pictures with his rapid fire, yet story- like lyrics that will keep your hips a shakin’ and your body quakin’.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00 iCalendar - Skip Frontz and His Left Hand Luckies - 2019-10-18 22:00:00
DI 16.37

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Wednesday

September 18, 2019

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours