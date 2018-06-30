Skull ID

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join Naturalist Taylor Berry to learn about skull diversity in the natural world. During this program you will learn about skull structures used to identify the animals species in particular dental formulas, which are a major identifying feature in mammals.

This event, including admission for the day, is free with a suggested donation of $8 - 20 per guest. Please pay as you can when you arrive or join online to support our conservation efforts. Reflection Riding is a non-profit that relies on community support through memberships and donations. For more information, visit reflectionriding.org/join.

