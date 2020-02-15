Sleazy Sleazy & Holly Street Band

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

$7 cover to bands at the door

Excited to have Holly Street Band grace us from Atlanta for the first time and our good friends Sleazy Sleazy back.

Brewery is family friendly until 8pm and 21+ after. Pay parking is available on site and nearby.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
