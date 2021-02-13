Sleazy Sleazy

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Sleazy Sleazy is back on the Wanderlinger Stage next Saturday night with 2 full sets. They will warm up the evening with a smooth jamming acoustic set, then turn up the sound with a full electric set to rock out the night.

Doors @7:30pm Show @8:30pm

$10 Cover: 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

