Sleazy Sleazy

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a great free show at the breweries with some of your favorite local musicians! Show starts around 8 PM.

All shows are 21+. Social distancing and masks required per health department regulations.

Concerts & Live Music
