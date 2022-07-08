Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $10

General Admission Day of Show: $12

Hailing from Chattanooga Tennessee, Slim Pickins is a 5-piece bluegrass band that has been opening eyes and ears across the southeast. Their fast paced, lively shows are reminiscent of the diverse musical influences that the band shares. They combine the talent, instrumentation, and song selection of a New Grass Revival, Doc Watson, or David Grisman with an energy level not seen since the Ramones. It is this combination that pushed the band into recent nominations and subsequent awards from FYI for Best Bluegrass Band and Best Live Band. The band features John Boulware, 2006 Tennessee State Fiddle Champion, leading a group of up and coming hot shots. Slim Pickins music is upbeat, unapologetic, and most importantly fun.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band - 2022-07-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band - 2022-07-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band - 2022-07-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band - 2022-07-08 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Wednesday

June 1, 2022

Thursday

June 2, 2022

Friday

June 3, 2022

Saturday

June 4, 2022

Sunday

June 5, 2022

Monday

June 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours