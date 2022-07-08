Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band

× Expand Mars Michael Slim Pickins at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $10

General Admission Day of Show: $12

Hailing from Chattanooga Tennessee, Slim Pickins is a 5-piece bluegrass band that has been opening eyes and ears across the southeast. Their fast paced, lively shows are reminiscent of the diverse musical influences that the band shares. They combine the talent, instrumentation, and song selection of a New Grass Revival, Doc Watson, or David Grisman with an energy level not seen since the Ramones. It is this combination that pushed the band into recent nominations and subsequent awards from FYI for Best Bluegrass Band and Best Live Band. The band features John Boulware, 2006 Tennessee State Fiddle Champion, leading a group of up and coming hot shots. Slim Pickins music is upbeat, unapologetic, and most importantly fun.