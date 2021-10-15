Slim Pickins Bluegrass Band

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Hailing from Chattanooga Tennessee, Slim Pickins is a 5-piece bluegrass band that has been opening eyes and ears across the southeast. Their fast paced, lively shows are reminiscent of the diverse musical influences that the band shares. They combine the talent, instrumentation, and song selection of a New Grass Revival, Doc Watson, or David Grisman with an energy level not seen since the Ramones.

Doors at 8pm, $10 Cover, Show starts at 9pm! 21+

Kitchen is open until 9pm, taproom opens at 4pm!

Plenty of space to spread out. Masks encouraged, drinking required!

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
