In this class, we will review the business life cycle from start-up to the sale of the business.

Throughout the class, we will give you as a small business owner, clear steps to take in each phase of your business to ensure you are financially prepared to obtain your goals. This will include details on everything from selecting the right bank and account types for your business to how take and make payments. We will also discuss the importance of building credit immediately for the business in preparation for larger potential needs. At the conclusion of this class, you will have the power to make the best possible financial decisions for your business for immediate and future needs.

This class is sponsored by Bank of America.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/28/small-business-financial-literacy-online-class

About the teacher:

Meghan Herston is the Financial Center Manager of the Chattanooga Main Office of Bank of America. For the past five years, Meghan has helped both business and consumer clients to achieve their goals through financial guidance. Bank of America wants to give its clients the power to achieve their goals by understanding their full financial picture and guiding clients down their path. As a manager of multiple different types of business, Meghan understands the pace, obstacles, and successes of small business owners and want to share with the local community small business owners the knowledge and guidance that Bank of America offers all of its clients.