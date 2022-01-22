× Expand thechattery.org Small Business New Year: Planning for a Year of Growth (Online)

Regardless of how we ended 2021, it is clear that the busy end of the holiday season can make a tough start to the new year for small businesses. Our businesses will need some recovery time. Recovery is defined as the ACTION or process of regaining possession or control of something stolen or lost. How do you possibly take ACTION at a time like this? With good planning.

In this interactive webinar, we will take a quick assessment of the current landscape of our business and begin to develop an editorial calendar for the year. You will walk away with some clarity of what is possible, a map of your goals and a plan of ACTION to follow in your business.

Printable worksheets will be provided ahead of the webinar to guide you through the exercises that will help you recover with solid plans for the new year.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.