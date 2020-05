Small Space Session With Stephen Busie

Hey Friends! Join me on Friday, May 1st for the second Small Space Session! I’ll be doing another live show from a small space in my home that I’ve set up to connect with all of you from.

The last one was a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to doing it again!

Please share and invite your friends! I’ll see you Friday at 8:00!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/585781158813130/