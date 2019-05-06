Smart Yards Landscaping Workshop

UT Extension-Hamilton County presents Tennessee Smart Yards, a 2-day, 5 hour workshop teaching "earth-friendly landscape management." The two evening classes will be held on Monday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 8 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., at the Hamilton County Extension Ag Center, 6183 Adamson Circle (off Bonny Oaks Drive) in Chattanooga. The cost is $10 per single participant or $15 per couple. Registration is required. For more information and a registration form, call the UT Extension Office at: 423-855-6113.

Tom Stebbins, Hamilton County Extension Agent, notes, “A ‘Smart Yard’ is a home environment that is in harmony with Tennessee’s native plant life, soil and topography. Learning the Nine-Step approach to creating a ‘Smart Yard,’ along with basic landscape design, results in a beautiful, eco-friendly home environment that saves money and resources.”

Topics covered in the workshop include: Turf Grass Management; Mulch & Soil Amendments; Practical Methods of Conserving & Managing Rain Water; and Landscape Design Principles for an Economical & Beautiful Yard. Participants will receive handouts and guides to take home and will also enjoy snacks and door prizes supplied by the Master Gardeners of Hamilton Country.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED! TO SIGN UP: CALL 423-855-6113