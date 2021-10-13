Smartphone Support for Older Adults - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Smartphone Support for Older Adults

Does your smartphone seem to ‘have a mind of its own’?

Do you ask your kids to fix your phone often?

Do you think your phone is more useful as a paperweight?

No worries! You can be a more competent and confident smartphone user.

In this hands-on class, you will learn introductory technical knowledge to successfully utilize your smartphone for communicating in today’s digital world.

Make sure to have your phone close by during the class!

About the teacher:

Kristen London is a licensed Speech-Language Pathologist with 8 years of experience providing therapy in a nursing home setting. Kristen founded Chatty Speech Services in 2021 to break away from healthcare-based therapy and provide educational services aimed at empowering anyone to communicate confidently in their daily lives. Based on her expertise in communication and experience working with older adults, Kristen developed Technology Education Services for improved digital communication. While Kristen is not a tech guru, she is often found fixing devices around the office. Given a proclivity for troubleshooting, the skill set of a therapist, and a dose of patience, Kristen targets the underlying technical skills necessary to be successful in today’s technology dependent world.