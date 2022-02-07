Smartsheet Project Management Online Bootcamp: Data Modeling + Dashboards

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn how to create really cool project management dashboards in Smartsheet.

What the heck is Smartsheet?

Smartsheet is the new kid in school for project management. It's the steroid version of Excel for project managers. In Smartsheet, users can create various project management reports and dashboards to present various project management KPIs.

This Bootcamp is best for those in the project management field or who want to learn more about project management. Because Smartsheet and Excel have many similarities (though Smartsheet is way more efficient and user friendly!), all students are required to have intermediate Excel skills in the following functions: Vlookup, if statements, sumifs, averageifs, countifs.

Taught by: Whitney Pettis, MBA

Info

