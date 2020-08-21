Smitty

to

Slick's Burgers 309 E Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Smitty

Juicy burgers, juicy beers, juicy tunes? It doesn’t get much slicker than that friendo. Local musician Smitty will be slapping on some strings from 7:30-9:30p. Come on out Friday night and smile a little bit.

Info

Slick's Burgers 309 E Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Smitty - 2020-08-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Smitty - 2020-08-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Smitty - 2020-08-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Smitty - 2020-08-21 19:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 19, 2020

Thursday

August 20, 2020

Friday

August 21, 2020

Saturday

August 22, 2020

Sunday

August 23, 2020

Monday

August 24, 2020

Tuesday

August 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight