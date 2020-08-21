Smitty
Juicy burgers, juicy beers, juicy tunes? It doesn’t get much slicker than that friendo. Local musician Smitty will be slapping on some strings from 7:30-9:30p. Come on out Friday night and smile a little bit.
to
Slick's Burgers 309 E Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
