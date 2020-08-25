Smitty
Join us at 1885 Ooltewah this Tuesday evening for some delicious food, cocktails, music and sunset views. Smitty will be playing for your enjoyment from 6-9p.
to
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Smitty
Join us at 1885 Ooltewah this Tuesday evening for some delicious food, cocktails, music and sunset views. Smitty will be playing for your enjoyment from 6-9p.
Education & LearningCrystals 101
-
This & ThatRISE Presents: Black Folk Must Vote
-
This & ThatRuby Falls Gentle Walking Tour
-
Education & LearningOil Painting With Mia Bergeron
-
Education & LearningMakerspace 1-on-1
Education & LearningBeginner Excel
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist talk with Will Penny and Meg Elison
-
Food & DrinkClassic Cocktails: Gin
-
Education & LearningFood Preservation: Freezing Basics
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.