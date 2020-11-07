Smitty
Slicks will be hosting Smitty live on Saturday 11/7 from 7-9:30pm!!! Come out for some great music, cold beers, and some of the best burgers in town!
to
Slick's Burgers 309 E Main St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Smitty
Slicks will be hosting Smitty live on Saturday 11/7 from 7-9:30pm!!! Come out for some great music, cold beers, and some of the best burgers in town!
Concerts & Live MusicRecord Club Night ft. The Beatles
-
Charity & FundraisersRock the Red Kettle
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
-
Health & WellnessSacred Space Circle
-
Education & LearningHoliday Marketing Strategy 101
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & Learning OutdoorLearn to Ride a Bike
-
Education & LearningDon’t Lose Your Sh*t in the Holidays
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Art & ExhibitionsHandlettering for Thanksgiving Place Cards
-
Charity & Fundraisers6th Annual Fill the Boot Fundraiser
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Product Photography
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.