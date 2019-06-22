Smoke on the Mountain” presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC. Is a musical that tells the story of a Saturday night gospel sing at a county church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders family, a traveling group making it's return to performing after a five-year hiatus. After each song each family member tells a story of an important event in their life. Come see this fantastic show, with a charismatic cast!

June 14, 15, 21 & 22 @ 7:30pm

Matinees: June 15 @ 1:00pm & June 23 @ 2:30pm