Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming

Google Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00

The Colonnade Center 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia

It's October 1945, and the gospel‑singing Sanders Family is back together again. The war is over and America's years of prosperity are just beginning. But there's another kind of rite of passage at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where Reverend Mervin Oglethorpe is giving his last service.

He's been called to preach in Texas, and he's already bought a ten‑gallon hat and is preparing to ride into the sunset with his wife June, who is eight months pregnant. Tomorrow morning, young Dennis Sanders takes over as Mount Pleasant's pastor.

Join the Sanders Family as they send Mervin and June off in style, with hilarious and touching stories and twenty‑five toe‑tapping Bluegrass Gospel favorites.

Tickets are on sale now at colonnadecenter.org

Info

The Colonnade Center 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia View Map

Theater & Dance

Google Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-23 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Smoke On The Mountain - Homecoming - 2017-06-24 19:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Monday

June 5, 2017

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours